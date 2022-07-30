Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.37

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 61643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $64,602.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,926.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $64,602.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,926.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,307. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in Funko by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 221,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Funko by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

