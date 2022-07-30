Fuse Network Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $630,698.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00612541 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

