Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces Earnings Results

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.54 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.54 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

GLPI stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,166. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $219,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $249,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

