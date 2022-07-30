Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a maintains rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.80.

Garmin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.62. 1,190,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a one year low of $92.31 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Garmin by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,837 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

