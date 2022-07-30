Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of Gartner worth $82,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $265.48 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

