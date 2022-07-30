GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Cap of $344.15 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00018299 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $344.15 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,005.03 or 1.00046587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00130944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00032773 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,381,218 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

