Geeq Reaches One Day Volume of $543,401.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Geeq has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $543,401.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.00 or 0.99985924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004201 BTC.

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,872,224 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

