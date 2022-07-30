GenWealth Group Inc. Acquires 16,173 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,381. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

