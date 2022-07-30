GenWealth Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,429,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.55. 2,477,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $141.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

