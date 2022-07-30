GenWealth Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,156. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.10 and its 200 day moving average is $332.48.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

