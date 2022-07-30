GenWealth Group Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,087 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 1.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.3% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 443,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 366,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 210,325 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 431,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 207,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,312 shares during the period.

SSO traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,524. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

