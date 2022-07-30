German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

German American Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

GABC stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.69.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 102,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

