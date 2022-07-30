Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,800 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 3,241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,577.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.00. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.98%. Research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

