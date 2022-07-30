Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

Global Helium stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,998. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

