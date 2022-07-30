Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global Helium Stock Performance
Global Helium stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,998. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.
About Global Helium
