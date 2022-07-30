GlobalBoost-Y 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $82.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $357,459.34 and $82.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,520.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.98 or 0.07047156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00160151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00258644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.00661679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.92 or 0.00611394 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005738 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

