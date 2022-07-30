GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lifted to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GNNDY opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.13. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $89.30 and a 12-month high of $281.25.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

