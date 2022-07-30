Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 871,708 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSV shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.66 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 76.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,973,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701,225 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 48,576,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,793 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 728.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

