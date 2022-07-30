Golos Blockchain Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $485,524.89 and approximately $766.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golos Blockchain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 303,146,945 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain.

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golos Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golos Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.