Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 4,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 282,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

