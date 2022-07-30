GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,256 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.99% of GrafTech International worth $24,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GrafTech International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

EAF opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

