Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $965.60

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 965.60 ($11.63) and traded as low as GBX 769.10 ($9.27). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 814.50 ($9.81), with a volume of 1,052,463 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 828.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 963.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 982.79.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 43,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.24), for a total value of £407,273.16 ($490,690.55).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

