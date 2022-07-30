Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after buying an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

