Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,752 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

