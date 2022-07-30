Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $240.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

