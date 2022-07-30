Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $65,876,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.72.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $499.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

