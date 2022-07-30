Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $230.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.92.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

