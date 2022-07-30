Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $351,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

NYSE:YUM opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

