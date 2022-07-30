Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

