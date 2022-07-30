Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.