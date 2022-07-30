Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

