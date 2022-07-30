Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 3,263 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.74 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

