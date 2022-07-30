Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 387 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage Price Performance

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.