Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Workday Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,292.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

