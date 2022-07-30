Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 925 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.