Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of GRP stock opened at GBX 1.21 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £13.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39. Greencoat Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.24 ($0.01).
About Greencoat Renewables
