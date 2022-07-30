Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Greencoat Renewables Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GRP stock opened at GBX 1.21 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £13.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.39. Greencoat Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.24 ($0.01).

Get Greencoat Renewables alerts:

About Greencoat Renewables

(Get Rating)

Read More

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.