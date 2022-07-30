Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day moving average of $143.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $106.15 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.