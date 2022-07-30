Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 256 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 57,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $101.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

