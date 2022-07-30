Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $302.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.