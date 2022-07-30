Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Shares of HON stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.42. The company has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

