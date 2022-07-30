Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $62.85 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

