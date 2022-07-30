Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.12 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56.

