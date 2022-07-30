Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

TRV stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.66.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

