Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %
TSE:GCG.A opened at C$29.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$27.51 and a 52-week high of C$46.70.
Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
