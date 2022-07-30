GYEN Trading Up 2.2% This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $20.35 million and approximately $89,672.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00615889 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001674 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

