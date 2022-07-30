H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in July

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HLUYY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 40.00 to 46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

