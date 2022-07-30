H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

