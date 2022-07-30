Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives GBX 2,388.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,388.20 ($28.77).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLMA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,415 ($29.10) to GBX 2,435 ($29.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($35.90) to GBX 2,260 ($27.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,299 ($27.70) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,318.95. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($39.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,592.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In other Halma news, insider Andrew Williams sold 19,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($24.22), for a total transaction of £388,633.50 ($468,233.13). Also, insider Tony Rice purchased 3,061 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($23.16) per share, with a total value of £58,832.42 ($70,882.43).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

