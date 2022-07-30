Handshake (HNS) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (HNS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $32.50 million and $117,446.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,485.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.53 or 0.07047131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00161394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00258494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00660538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00612548 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005737 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 512,203,645 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars.

