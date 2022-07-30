Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

HSNGY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.17. 27,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,100. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $21.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

