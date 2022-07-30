Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $769.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.03. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 62.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 59.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

